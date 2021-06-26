Covid-19 positivity drops below 2 percent: NCOC

The national Covid-19 positivity ratio on Saturday has dropped below 2% where 935 people testing positive and 1,110 people recovering from the deadly disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The national Covid-19 positivity ratio on Saturday has dropped below 2% where 935 people testing positive and 1,110 people recovering from the deadly disease.

There were 46,842 tests were carried out across the country, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet.

The national Covid-19 positivity was recorded 1.99% where 36 people died across the country due to deadly virus.