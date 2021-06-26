UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Positivity Drops Below 2 Percent: NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 08:20 PM

Covid-19 positivity drops below 2 percent: NCOC

The national Covid-19 positivity ratio on Saturday has dropped below 2% where 935 people testing positive and 1,110 people recovering from the deadly disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The national Covid-19 positivity ratio on Saturday has dropped below 2% where 935 people testing positive and 1,110 people recovering from the deadly disease.

There were 46,842 tests were carried out across the country, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet.

The national Covid-19 positivity was recorded 1.99% where 36 people died across the country due to deadly virus.

Related Topics

Died From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sindh condoles with Makhdoom family ..

44 seconds ago

Prime Minister reposes confidence in youths' talen ..

46 seconds ago

Thousands climb Indonesian volcano for ritual sacr ..

48 seconds ago

Police committed to give relief to marginalized se ..

5 minutes ago

Awareness walk arranged to mark International Drug ..

5 minutes ago

Rehman terms FATF's decision against Pakistan as p ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.