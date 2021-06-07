COVID-19 positivity rate drops remarkably in Attock

The novel coronavirus Covid-19 cases were rapidly declining with every passing day as the infection rate in Attock has dropped to its lowest level, however a woman succumbed to virus on Monday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus Covid-19 cases were rapidly declining with every passing day as the infection rate in Attock has dropped to its lowest level, however a woman succumbed to virus on Monday.

Health authorities said, Anfa- a female patient admitted in tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro succumbed to virus on Monday. On the other hand only one person was tested positive of the virus during last 24 hours. The health officials informed that during last 7 days only 21 cases were reported in the district however when the third wave strike the district one day tally was recorded 58 patients per day. "The situation is fast improving across the district which has shared enormous burden of deaths and new infections since the outbreak of the virus in March last year" Said District focal person for Covid-19 Dr Kashif Hussain.

He informed, the number of patients recorded in the district on Monday were 2198. He said that the number of active patients are 87 in which 83 are home isolated while others were hospitalized, adding said as many as three suspected patients are also admitted in DHQ hospital in which one is in critical condition.

The number of suspected patients in the district raised to 36,444 while screening of as many as 39,696 persons is carried out in which 32,832 were tested negative, he added.

Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 1414 suspected patients are awaited. He informed that so far 2070 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far. Responding to a question, he said that safe burial of as many as 129 patients including Covid-19 positive and suspected have so far carried out in the district so far. While giving details about these persons, Dr Hussain has said that among them 41 deaths reported from positive patients in district, 52 deaths reported of Confirmed Covid-19 in out of district hospitals while 36 deaths reported of suspected covid-19 in district hospitals.