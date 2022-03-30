UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops To Zero Percent In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Corona positivity rate has dropped to zero per cent in Rawalpindi after the arrival of the Omicron virus during the year 2022 with the determined efforts of the government to abolish the lethal virus

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP on Wednesday that, luckily, the COVID-19 rate was recorded at zero per cent in the district as no case was tested positive during the last 24 hours.

She informed that as many as 46,483 corona viruses established cases had been recorded, 42,986 belonged to Rawalpindi and 3,497 from other districts.

Dr Faiza informed that 1,764 people had lost their battle of life during the four waves of the pandemic in the district, out of which 1,333 were from Rawalpindi and 431 were from other districts.

"45,112 were discharged after recovery with 41,615 from Rawalpindi and 3,497 out of the district," she updated.

Giving data on the doses administered so far, the CEO informed that around 6,669,694 persons, including 44,710 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease.

Presently, one confirmed patient was admitted to city Bilal Hospital while only one patient was on double oxygen support./395

