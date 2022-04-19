UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops To Zero Percent In RWP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 06:30 PM

COVID-19 positivity rate drops to zero percent in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Corona positivity rate has dropped to zero per cent in Rawalpindi with the persistent efforts of the government to abolish the lethal virus.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Faiza Kanwal told APP Tuesday that, luckily, the COVID-19 rate was recorded at zero percent in the district as no case was tested positive during the last 24 hours.

She informed that as many as 46,531 coronavirus established cases had been recorded, 43,028 belonged to Rawalpindi and 3,503 from other districts.

Dr Faiza informed that 1,764 people had lost their battle of life during the four waves of the pandemic in the district, out of which 1,333 were from Rawalpindi and 431 were from other districts.

Around 45,182 were discharged after recovery with 41,680 from Rawalpindi and 3,502 out of the district, she updated. Giving data on the doses administered so far, the CEO informed that around 6,804,422 persons, including 44,712 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease. Presently, two confirmed patients were admitted to the city's Bilal and Holy Family Hospital; one was stable, and one was on double oxygen support.

/395

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Family From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IMF Lowers Global Growth Forecast to 3.6% for 2022 ..

IMF Lowers Global Growth Forecast to 3.6% for 2022, 2023 - World Economic Outloo ..

6 minutes ago
 IMF Expects Further Increases in Food Prices - Rep ..

IMF Expects Further Increases in Food Prices - Report

6 minutes ago
 IMF Downgrades Forecast for Euro Area to 2.8% in 2 ..

IMF Downgrades Forecast for Euro Area to 2.8% in 2022, 2.3% in 2023 - Report

6 minutes ago
 IMF Lowers US Economic Growth Projection to 3.7% i ..

IMF Lowers US Economic Growth Projection to 3.7% in 2022, 2.3% in 2023 - Report

6 minutes ago
 IMF Downgrades Forecast for China Area to 4.4% in ..

IMF Downgrades Forecast for China Area to 4.4% in 2022, 5.1% in 2023 - Report

6 minutes ago
 IMF Expects Inflation to Remain Elevated, Reach at ..

IMF Expects Inflation to Remain Elevated, Reach at Least 5.7% in 2022 - Economic ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.