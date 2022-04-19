COVID-19 positivity rate drops to zero percent in RWP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Corona positivity rate has dropped to zero per cent in Rawalpindi with the persistent efforts of the government to abolish the lethal virus.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Faiza Kanwal told APP Tuesday that, luckily, the COVID-19 rate was recorded at zero percent in the district as no case was tested positive during the last 24 hours.

She informed that as many as 46,531 coronavirus established cases had been recorded, 43,028 belonged to Rawalpindi and 3,503 from other districts.

Dr Faiza informed that 1,764 people had lost their battle of life during the four waves of the pandemic in the district, out of which 1,333 were from Rawalpindi and 431 were from other districts.

Around 45,182 were discharged after recovery with 41,680 from Rawalpindi and 3,502 out of the district, she updated. Giving data on the doses administered so far, the CEO informed that around 6,804,422 persons, including 44,712 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease. Presently, two confirmed patients were admitted to the city's Bilal and Holy Family Hospital; one was stable, and one was on double oxygen support.

