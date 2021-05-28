Covid-19 positivity ratio decline in Attock

Coronavirus positivity ratio has fallen to the lowest level in the district during last one week, due to strict measures by the government as well as local administration especially during the Eid-ul-Fitr

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus positivity ratio has fallen to the lowest level in the district during last one week, due to strict measures by the government as well as local administration especially during the Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to official data from the district health department, 3 cases were reported on Saturday, 2 on Sunday, no case was reported on Monday, 11 cases were reported on Tuesday, 5 cases were reported on Wednesday, 8 cases were reported on Thursday while 4 cases were reported on Friday.

Moreover, the tally of novel coronavirus patients in the district surged to 2,163. District focal person for Covid-19, Dr Kashif Hussain said that the number of active patients in the district were 82 in which 78 were home isolated while others were hospitalized.

He informed that the number of suspected patients in the district rose to 34,656 while screening of as many as 37,908 persons was carried out across the district in which 32,045 were tested negative.

Responding to a question, he said that the results of as many as 448 suspected patients were awaited. He informed that as many as four suspected cases were also admitted in district headquarters hospital (DHQ) and all were in stable condition. He informed that so far 2041 persons have recovered from the Coronavirus in the district so far.