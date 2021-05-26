Covid-19 positivity ratio decreases due to timely govt measures: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that due to the the timely and effective measures put in place by the government, the ratio of positive corona cases was on decrease.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said corona cases had been decreased due to effective management and public cooperation.

The citizens should continue to follow precautions and vaccinate themselves for safety from the virus, he added.