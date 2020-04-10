UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: President Offers Salat Ul Tauba For Almighty's Forgiveness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

COVID-19: President offers Salat ul Tauba for Almighty's forgiveness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday offered Salat ul Tauba at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty to save the mankind from the pandemic of Coronavirus.

The President prayed to the Creator of world to have His blessings and kindness on the people across the globe who faced the catastrophe to their lives and health.

The Council of Islamic Ideology had appealed to the nation to offer two rakats of Salat ul Tauba as a repentance before Allah Almighty to seek His forgiveness.

Related Topics

World From CII Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

30 minutes ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

30 minutes ago

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

56 minutes ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

59 minutes ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

1 hour ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.