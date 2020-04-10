(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday offered Salat ul Tauba at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty to save the mankind from the pandemic of Coronavirus.

The President prayed to the Creator of world to have His blessings and kindness on the people across the globe who faced the catastrophe to their lives and health.

The Council of Islamic Ideology had appealed to the nation to offer two rakats of Salat ul Tauba as a repentance before Allah Almighty to seek His forgiveness.