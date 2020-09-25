COVID-19 (Prevention Of Hoarding) Bill Becomes Act
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill 2020 and Appointment of Law Officers (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has been published as acts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Legislature.
It was notified by Secretary Provincial Assembly here on Friday.