COVID-19 Preventive Kits Distributed Among Newspaper Sellers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:19 PM

COVID-19 preventive kits distributed among newspaper sellers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :On the direction of Punjab Information Secretary, the divisional information office Faisalabad with the help of local philanthropist distributed coronavirus preventive kits among newspaper sellers (hackers) here on Thursday.

The preventive kits comprise on hand sanitizers, masks and gloves.

The kits were handed over to General Secretary Newspaper market Gulzar Ahmed for distribution among other newspaper sellers.

Information Officer Muhammad Awais Abid said that preventive kits werebeing provided under the special relief package for media persons.

