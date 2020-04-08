UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Preventive Measures: Pakistan Railways Workshop Shut Down

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

COVID-19 preventive measures: Pakistan Railways workshop shut down

The Pakistan Railways administration has shut down workshop and engine shed situated here on Wednesday due to COVID-19 threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways administration has shut down workshop and engine shed situated here on Wednesday due to COVID-19 threat.

According to a statement issued by PR divisional superintendent Lahore Amir Nisar Ch Pakistan Railways was taking all out measures for the protection of its staff besides the passengers.

He informed that chlorine water was also sprayed in the PR headquarters to disinfect the offices.

DS said that the DS-office colony, PR Birt colony, PR Cairn's Hospital and washing line would also be washed and sprayed with chlorine water in the wake of Corona Virus.

He said the PR police were also playing its role along with the PR staff againstthe COVID-19.

