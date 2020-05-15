UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Protective Kits To Be Provided To Police Officials: DPO

Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:34 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Iqbal Friday said the corona protective kits would be provided to all police officials and the safety of those who were deployed on corona duty would not be compromised

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Iqbal Friday said the corona protective kits would be provided to all police officials and the safety of those who were deployed on corona duty would not be compromised.

During his visit to Civil Hospital Jamrud here, he recommended the Health department to conduct COVID-19 tests of all 400 police officials who were performing corona duty for the safety of them and their families.

He appreciated the police officials for performing corona duty and said that police officials would remain on duty until required by the Health department.

On the occasion MS Civil Hospital Jamrud Dr Alamgir briefed the DPO on isolation and quarantine wards and assured to conduct COVID-19 test of all police officials in phases.

Later the DPO and MS agreed to specify OPD of Jamrud Hospital for quarantined patients to avoid coronavirus spread.

