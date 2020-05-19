UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: Provinces Asked To Utilize E&P Companies' CSR Funds In Health Sector

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:25 PM

COVID-19: Provinces asked to utilize E&P companies' CSR funds in health sector

The Petroleum Division on Tuesday asked all provinces to utilize Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of Exploration and Production (E&P) companies aimed at extending maximum health facilities in oil and gas producing districts and tackling the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat efficiently

Chairing a meeting on utilization of the companies' social welfare funds, Secretary Petroleum Mian Asad Hayauddin underlined the need for spending the funds in respective localities to effectively fight the virus and ensure better health services to the locals, a news release said.

Chairing a meeting on utilization of the companies' social welfare funds, Secretary Petroleum Mian Asad Hayauddin underlined the need for spending the funds in respective localities to effectively fight the virus and ensure better health services to the locals, a news release said.

Among others the meeting was attended by provincial chief secretaries, representatives of concerned departments and E&P companies through video link.

The meeting directed the deputy commissioners of all oil and gas producing districts to convene the meetings of social Welfare Fund, Production Bonus and Marine Research Fee Committees for effective execution of health schemes especially in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Respective MNAs/MPAs of the Constituencies' concerned of the Exploration and Production Companies Lease /License areas will chair the meetings in order to maximize the utility of these funds under the 'Health' category in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the country."

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

