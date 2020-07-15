UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: Provinces To Evolve Mechanism For Allowing 'controlled Tourism'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:01 AM

COVID-19: Provinces to evolve mechanism for allowing 'controlled tourism'

All the provinces have agreed to evolve a mechanism for allowing 'controlled tourism' in the country under the strict implementation of SOPs (standard operating procedures) framed for the coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :All the provinces have agreed to evolve a mechanism for allowing 'controlled tourism' in the country under the strict implementation of SOPs (standard operating procedures) framed for the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the National Tourism Coordination board (NTCB), held here to discuss future strategy for the sector, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) posted on its twitter on Tuesday.

The NTCB, with its Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari in the chair, discussed different possibilities of reopening the tourism sector.

"A consultative meeting of Chairman NTCB was held with all provincial governments. The agenda was to discuss strategy regarding tourism sector," the OP&HRD tweeted.

"There was general consensus on controlled tourism under strict implementation of SOPs," it added to its tweet.

The ministry said all the provinces had suggested to considering the proposal for 'controlled tourism' after Eid-ul-Azha, keeping in view the cruciality of present month with regard to the pandemic.

"July being crucial month with regards to COVID-19 so all provinces suggested to consider the proposal after Eid. Meanwhile all provinces to evolve mechanism for controlled tourism to be discussed in next consultative meeting scheduled for 22nd July," it further added.

Meanwhile, the tourism association of the country has appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to reopen the tourism in country to avert the looming crisis in that sector.

"We appeal Prime Minister Imran Khan to open tourism and save us from this crisis," said a paid appeal, appeared in a daily English newspaper.

The appeal was made by the four major associations that are Pakistan Association of Tour Operators (PATO), Pakistan Hotels Association (PHA), travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) and Travel and Tours.

The associations also highlighted the plight of tourism sector in the view of COVID-19 and pointed the joblessness in the country due to shutting down of the industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter Tours July All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

51 minutes ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

2 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

2 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

2 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.