COVID-19: PTA Ensures Uninterrupted VoIP, VPN, Videoconferencing Facilities For Online Working

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:09 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Thursday ensured uninterrupted services to its consumers using VoIP, VPN and videoconferencing applications in remote learning, online businesses and other routine matters across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Thursday ensured uninterrupted services to its consumers using VoIP, VPN and videoconferencing applications in remote learning, online businesses and other routine matters across the country.

PTA's priority throughout the coming weeks will be to maintain support for consumers and businesses and ensure that networks remain resilient and continue to operate effectively, said a press release.

PTA has earlier announced that all educational institutions and online businesses can use Legal Voice over internet Protocols (VoIP), Virtual Private Networks (VPN) and videoconferencing applications to carry on their online activities without any restrictions.

All legal VoIPs and VPNs and videoconferencing apps such as WhatsApp, Skype, Google Meets, Zoom, Blue Jeans, Cisco WebEx, Team viewer, Meraki VPN etc are available to be used for virtual education and business.

However, as per Telecom Rules and Regulations, PTA is only taking action against those using VoIP and VPNs for terminating illegal traffic which causes loss to the exchequer. Therefore, an impression, being given through media by certain elements that PTA has blocked all VoIP, Video Conference and VPN solutions is incorrect.

Furthermore, PTA is working in close coordination with Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoIT&T) and Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) in facilitating and regularizing the operations of BPO / Call Center Industry.

To facilitate the industry, Internet Protocols (IP) applied for white listing through relevant service providers are processed for approval within 24 hours.

PTA remains committed to serve as per its vision in ensuring that high quality ICT services are available to telecom users in Pakistan.

