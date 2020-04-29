UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: PTA Ensures Uninterrupted VoIP, VPN, Video Conferencing Facilities For Online Work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was ensuring uninterrupted services to its consumers using VoIP, VPN and video conferencing applications in remote learning, online businesses and other routine matters across the country.

PTA's priority was to maintain support for consumers and businesses and ensure that networks remain resilient and continue to operate effectively said an official.

All educational institutions and online businesses are using Legal Voice over internet Protocols (VoIP), Virtual Private Networks (VPN) and video conferencing applications to carry on their online activities without any restrictions.

All legal VoIPs and VPNs and video conferencing apps such as WhatsApp, Skype, Google Meets, Zoom, Blue Jeans, Cisco WebEx, Team viewer, Meraki VPN etc are available to be used for virtual education and business.

However, as per Telecom Rules and Regulations, PTA is only taking action against those using VoIP and VPNs for terminating illegal traffic which causes loss to the exchequer.

He dispelled an impression, that PTA has blocked all VoIP, Video Conference and VPN solutions. Furthermore, PTA is working in close coordination with Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoIT&T) and Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) in facilitating and regularizing the operations of BPO / Call Center Industry.

PTA remains committed to serve as per its vision in ensuring that high quality ICT services are available to telecom users in Pakistan.

