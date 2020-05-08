UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19, PTA, HEC Jointly Working To Promote Online Education

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:47 PM

COVID-19, PTA, HEC jointly working to promote online education

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) are jointly working to facilitate and promote online education amid the threat of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) are jointly working to facilitate and promote online education amid the threat of coronavirus.

"Meetings are also being held between PTA, HEC and mobile operators for launch of Taleemi Bundle to facilitate students for distance learning and online classes," , said a press release issued here on Friday.

Under its ongoing extensive campaign, PTA has sent 1028.5 million messages in Urdu, English and regional languages to mobile phone users across the country aimed at creating awareness about preventive measures against the coronavirus.

Awareness SMSs in urdu and English have also been sent to suspected persons who may have come into contact with coronavirus patients during travelling.

More than 0.58 million cautionary messages have so far been sent to travelers and suspected persons since March, 19. Furthermore, Corona Awareness Ring Back Tones (RBTs) have been activated on 79.4% (131.7 million) of total subscribers' mobile devices.

Moreover, in view of COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan, mobile operators have already introduced discounted bundles and packages.

The packages offering additional data and on-net voice minutes have been launched to facilitate people to stay and work from home.

To raise awareness regarding TeleSchool - Pakistan's first education channel for students a joint project of Pakistan Television Ltd and the Ministry of Education, has sent , 93.15 million SMS messages.

Furthermore, to facilitate operations of educational institutions, and call centers etc., 120 IPs have been white listed since March,19 2020. PTA has also allocated 14 different short codes and 6 UAN (Toll Free) numbers to Government entities working on controlling the pandemic.

PTA was also facilitating in arranging donations by Mobile users in 'Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020'. To increase public awareness about this initiative, 142.08 million SMS messages have been sent to subscribers urging them to donate to this noble cause. Mobile subscribers could donate Rs 20/SMS by sending a text message on code 6677.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile March May HEC SMS 2020 From Government Million PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei Brings its Technological Marvels a Step Clo ..

2 minutes ago

111 more arrested for profiteering, violation of l ..

5 minutes ago

Man dies, one injures in Dasht firing in Quetta

1 minute ago

Five Proclaimed offenders held in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Migratory birds enjoy free space amid reduced huma ..

1 minute ago

Governor Imran Ismail is a frontline hero against ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.