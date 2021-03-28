UrduPoint.com
Covid-19: Public Gathering At Graveyards Banned On Eve Of 'Shab-e-Barat'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has banned any kind of public gathering in graveyards on the eve of 'Shab-e-Barat' falling on March 29 (tomorrow).

The decision was taken following National Command and Operation guidelines to control further spread of coronavirus pandemic, according to a notification issued on Sunday.

The Assistant Commissioners/ magistrates and local police were asked to ensure compliance in all graveyards of the Federal capital including H-8 and H-11.

However burials as per COVID-19 protocols would be allowed, it added.

Meanwhile in another notification the local administration also prohibited all kinds of wedding ceremonies (both indoor and outdoor) with effect from April 1, 2021.

It also clarified that all kinds of other indoor or outdoor events/ gatherings, indoor/outdoor festivals, sports tournaments, culture activities, social activities, religious gatherings are also banned.

