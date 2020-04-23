UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:00 PM

COVID-19: PUC recommends Ulema, medical experts meeting in case of pandemic surge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday recommended to summon the meeting of Ulema and Doctors to chalk out future course of action in case the COVID-19 pandemic surges.

Talking to APP he said after getting the opinion of medical experts, the government should immediately decide about containing the spread of coronavirus. " God forbade if situation worsens the government has right to reconsider its decisions of allowing gatherings during the holy month of Ramazan." In the meeting if medical experts changed their earlier opinion (of offering Taraweeh prayers in the mosques) their opinion should be given due weightage, he said.

As per 20 point declarations agreed with Ulema,he said the Government has the right to take action against the violators. He urged management committees of mosques, people to ensure precautionary measures and strictly adhere to the State's guideline before offering Friday prayer.

Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri,Secretary General Wafaq-ul-Madaris also requested Ulema mosque committees and faithful to ensure precautionary measures.

Spokesman Markazai Ulem Council Muhammad Yasir Qasmi said instructions by a 12 member committee comprising Mufti Taqi Usmani Mufti Muneeb-ur- Rehman and Ulema from various school of thoughts will be accepted and implemented.

