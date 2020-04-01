UrduPoint.com
Covid-19: Punjab Chief Secretary Promises Facilities For Farmers During Wheat Harvesting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:16 PM

Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan said on Wednesday that it is a responsibility of the administration to provide relief to farmers during harvesting of wheat crop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan said on Wednesday that it is a responsibility of the administration to provide relief to farmers during harvesting of wheat crop.

For the purpose, transportation of agricultural equipment and machinery has been exempted from the restrictions imposed under Section 144 to contain spread of coronavirus in the province, he said.

While presiding over a meeting on coronavirus situation in the province, he said that in view of wheat harvest season, movement of equipment and machinery related to agriculture sector had been permitted but the labour to be engaged for harvesting would have to follow the laid down standard operating procedures (SOPs). Similarly, transportation of cement and soda ash has also been allowed to continue work in construction sector, he added.

The chief secretary constituted committees at district level to ensure availability of personal protection equipment (PPEs) for doctors, paramedics and other staff treating corona patients.

The committee will comprise representative of deputy commissioner, army, medical superintendent (MS) of hospital and chief executive officer (CEO) of district health authority. It would monitor inventory and consumption of PPEs on daily basis.

He ordered that disinfection cabins be prepared within two days and process of cleaning and disinfecting barracks of jails be completed at early as possible. He asked the officers to enforce the government's orders regarding opening of shops from 9am to 5pm only. He said that stern action be taken against profiteers and grocery and other big stores involved in fleecing people be sealed after warning.

The IGP Punjab told the meeting that process of releasing persons who violated Section 144 had started as per government's instructions but those arrested on charges of hoarding or other crimes would not be released.

