COVID-19 Rapid Tests Of Passengers Conducted At Airport
The coronavirus rapid tests of 124 passengers were conducted at airport here on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The coronavirus rapid tests of 124 passengers were conducted at airport here on Thursday.
Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Umar Maqbool supervised the process of tests.
The passengers arrived at the airport from the Gulf through flight No GF-790.
All the passengers were allowed to go home after their test reports received negative.