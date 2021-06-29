UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Recoveries Hit 304545 In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:44 PM

Covid-19 recoveries hit 304545 in Punjab

As many as 304545 corona patients recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 130 patients recovered during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 304545 corona patients recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 130 patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

This was stated by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab. He said that decline in wave of Corona pandemic was witnessed in the province. He added that out of 6949 beds reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, 6381 beds were lying unoccupied. Likewise, 1355 beds reserved in government hospitals of Lahore and 1193 beds were vacant so far. The Secretary SHC&MED said that the department had arranged 3099 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2965 beds were vacant.

However, 346 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 322 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 3133 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of government and 2815 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 763 beds reserved in HDU and 675 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The Secretary SHC said the Health department had arranged 717 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 116 ventilators were under use while 601 were unoccupied. Around 241 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, out of which 45 were occupied and 196 ventilators are vacant, he added.

