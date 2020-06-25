UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Related Accessories Manufacturers, Traders Advised To Contact KCCI To Participate In "Safety Comes First" Show

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 08:30 PM

COVID-19 related accessories manufacturers, traders advised to contact KCCI to participate in

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan Thursday advised the manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, importers and exporters of essential COVID-19 related accessories being used to protect the public and medical professionals from coronavirus pandemic to contact KCCI.

In a statement issued here,he said that the details of manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, importers and exporters would be shared with the Ministry of Industries & Production which planed to hold an important exhibition titled "Safety Comes First".

The president KCCI informed that the Engineering Development board of the Ministry of Industries & Production was trying to scale up the local production capacity of numerous industries engaged in the production of protective equipment with a view to make all the relevant industries self-sufficient and capable enough to provide smoothly provide protective equipment during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in Pakistan.

"In this connection, EDB intends to organize 'Safety Comes First' Exhibition during the 1st week of July 2020 in Islamabad to showcase the country's potential and the efforts being made by the local manufacturers on this front to fight this pandemic", he said, adding that the exhibition would feature display of locally manufactured Personal Protection Equipment and other pertinent medical devices.

Agha Shahab was of the opinion that many industries in Karachi had the ability of producing good quality personal protective equipment as per international standards including protective kits, face masks or face shield, gloves, protective gears, gowns, goggles, head covers, rubber boots and sanitizers etc.

He once again requested relevant industrialists, businessmen and traders to contact KCCI at the earliest so that their details could be forwarded to the ministry for participation in the two-day long exhibition in which all the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be observed for the safety of participants as well as the visitors.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Chamber July 2020 Commerce All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

2 hours ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

2 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

3 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

3 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.