COVID-19 Related Accessories Manufacturers, Traders Advised To Contact KCCI To Participate In "Safety Comes First" Show

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan Thursday advised the manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, importers and exporters of essential COVID-19 related accessories being used to protect the public and medical professionals from coronavirus pandemic to contact KCCI.

In a statement issued here,he said that the details of manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, importers and exporters would be shared with the Ministry of Industries & Production which planed to hold an important exhibition titled "Safety Comes First".

The president KCCI informed that the Engineering Development board of the Ministry of Industries & Production was trying to scale up the local production capacity of numerous industries engaged in the production of protective equipment with a view to make all the relevant industries self-sufficient and capable enough to provide smoothly provide protective equipment during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in Pakistan.

"In this connection, EDB intends to organize 'Safety Comes First' Exhibition during the 1st week of July 2020 in Islamabad to showcase the country's potential and the efforts being made by the local manufacturers on this front to fight this pandemic", he said, adding that the exhibition would feature display of locally manufactured Personal Protection Equipment and other pertinent medical devices.

Agha Shahab was of the opinion that many industries in Karachi had the ability of producing good quality personal protective equipment as per international standards including protective kits, face masks or face shield, gloves, protective gears, gowns, goggles, head covers, rubber boots and sanitizers etc.

He once again requested relevant industrialists, businessmen and traders to contact KCCI at the earliest so that their details could be forwarded to the ministry for participation in the two-day long exhibition in which all the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be observed for the safety of participants as well as the visitors.