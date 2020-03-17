UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: Restaurants, Malls, Government Offices Closed For 15 Days: Chief Minister Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:47 PM

COVID-19: Restaurants, malls, government offices closed for 15 days: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that he intend to increase the number of test kits of Corona virus from 200 to 5000

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that he intend to increase the number of test kits of Corona virus from 200 to 5000.

In a meeting at the CM House here, he said we want to limit people to their homes to contain the spread of pandemic, according to spokesman to CM.

The meeting decided to close restaurants, shopping malls, public parks and Sea View for 15 days, which will be applicable from Wednesday. During the shut down gatherings and dining facilities will be banned.

Grocery stores can remain open for 24 hours. The inter-city buses services will remain shut.

Chief Minister Sindh instructed K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during shutdown of the malls and restaurants.

All grocery stores, vegetables, poultry, fish markets will remain open during the shutdown. The Chief Secretary will issue notification of closure of all government offices from Thursday.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Electricity Murad Ali Shah Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Americans trust health agencies more than Trump on ..

3 minutes ago

UK Airports May Close in Weeks Due to COVID-19 Wit ..

3 minutes ago

Facebook $100Mln Fund to Help Small Businesses Sur ..

3 minutes ago

EU Expects COVID-19 Vaccine to Come Onto Market in ..

3 minutes ago

Screening of employees of Railways Karachi Divisio ..

7 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority demolishes illegal c ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.