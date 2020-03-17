COVID-19: Restaurants, malls, government offices closed for 15 days: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that he intend to increase the number of test kits of Corona virus from 200 to 5000

In a meeting at the CM House here, he said we want to limit people to their homes to contain the spread of pandemic, according to spokesman to CM.

The meeting decided to close restaurants, shopping malls, public parks and Sea View for 15 days, which will be applicable from Wednesday. During the shut down gatherings and dining facilities will be banned.

Grocery stores can remain open for 24 hours. The inter-city buses services will remain shut.

Chief Minister Sindh instructed K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during shutdown of the malls and restaurants.

All grocery stores, vegetables, poultry, fish markets will remain open during the shutdown. The Chief Secretary will issue notification of closure of all government offices from Thursday.