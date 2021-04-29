COVID-19 restrictions must be followed to avoid complete lockdown: Nasir Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the situation of COVID-19 is very alarming and that is why we have to take tough decisions in this regard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the situation of COVID-19 is very alarming and that is why we have to take tough decisions in this regard.

He said that the guidelines of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on COVID-19 and the government's recommendations must be followed, if a complete lockdown is to be avoided.

The minister made these remarks in a video message released after a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on COVID-19.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that the use of masks is very important and everyone must wear mask.

He said that business hours are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m, which has to be implemented with SOPs.

The minister pointed out that private offices are not implementing COVID-19 guidelines and even 50 percent attendance restriction on employees is not being taken seriously. He warned of strict action against the violators of COVID-19 SOPs.

The minister said that all the public and private institutions related to the health sector are exempted from all these restrictions but they will have definitely to implement the SOPs and to ensure 100 percent attendance of their employees.

The provincial government department's will follow the 20 percent attendance of it's employees, while the heads of all departments can summon any employee when required,' the minister added.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that intercity public transport has completely been banned, while public transport operating within cities can operate with 50 percent capacity following SOPs adding that strict action will be taken against violators in this regard.

The provincial minister said that inter-provincial transport is also being closed and transporters are requested not to bring their vehicles on the roads.