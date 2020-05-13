COVID-19: Rs 2.8 mln fine slapped on hoarders, profiteers

The federal capital has set an example for provinces in taking stringent measures against the profiteers and hoarders as a record fine of Rs 2.8 million has been imposed by its administration on the violators during the first two 'Ashra' of the Holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Federal capital has set an example for provinces in taking stringent measures against the profiteers and hoarders as a record fine of Rs 2.8 million has been imposed by its administration on the violators during the first two 'Ashra' of the Holy month of Ramazan.

"Over 2.8 million rupee fine has been imposed on profiteers and hoarders after inspecting over 4,300 shops and conducting 751 raids in Islamabad between April 24 to May 12," Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Wednesday.

He said 77 shops had been sealed and 126 violators were arrested during the last 20 days. Some 70 First Information Reports had been lodged against the profiteers and hoarders on the indication of the Assistant Commissioners performing duties in various zones of Islamabad, he added.

To a query, Hamza said at the moment 13 special magistrates had been deputed to ensure availability of edible items at the controlled rates across the capital city.