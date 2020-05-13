UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: Rs 2.8 Mln Fine Slapped On Hoarders, Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:15 PM

COVID-19: Rs 2.8 mln fine slapped on hoarders, profiteers

The federal capital has set an example for provinces in taking stringent measures against the profiteers and hoarders as a record fine of Rs 2.8 million has been imposed by its administration on the violators during the first two 'Ashra' of the Holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Federal capital has set an example for provinces in taking stringent measures against the profiteers and hoarders as a record fine of Rs 2.8 million has been imposed by its administration on the violators during the first two 'Ashra' of the Holy month of Ramazan.

"Over 2.8 million rupee fine has been imposed on profiteers and hoarders after inspecting over 4,300 shops and conducting 751 raids in Islamabad between April 24 to May 12," Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Wednesday.

He said 77 shops had been sealed and 126 violators were arrested during the last 20 days. Some 70 First Information Reports had been lodged against the profiteers and hoarders on the indication of the Assistant Commissioners performing duties in various zones of Islamabad, he added.

To a query, Hamza said at the moment 13 special magistrates had been deputed to ensure availability of edible items at the controlled rates across the capital city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fine April May Million

Recent Stories

Meera is happy over return to Pakistan

5 minutes ago

Aimed COVID-19; SECP to continue adjudication func ..

23 seconds ago

Scrap promotion if Championship season cannot fini ..

27 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan gives in-principle appro ..

3 minutes ago

Over Rs3.5b donated to PM Corona Relief Fund: Prim ..

53 seconds ago

Putin Praises Russian Military Aviation, Points to ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.