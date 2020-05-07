UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: Rural Support Programme Teams Activated In Capital: Deputy Commissioner

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:35 AM

Following directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday activated Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN) teams in six union councils (UCs) to effectively stem the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Following directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday activated Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN) teams in six union councils (UCs) to effectively stem the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said multiple teams of the RSPN had been formed and dispatched to carry out rescue and relief activities in the UCs in the view of coronavirus.

Talking to APP, he said the teams, constituted under a pilot project, would perform multiple duties in their respective areas in collaboration with the local administration.

Hamza said the volunteers would sensitize the citizens on the coronavirus and dengue.

They would also help implement the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government for maintaining social distance in mosques and commercial areas, he added.

He said there were some 25,000 households in those six UCs of the ICT rural areas. The NRSP volunteers had access to some 19,000 households, he added.

The six UCs included Bahara Koh, Cherah, Kirpa, Koral, Phulgran and Tumair.

Meanwhile, the ICT administration, in a press release, said it had decided to de-seal Shah Allah Ditta after tests results of 140 suspected people came negative.

It said a notification for opening the area would be issued shortly, urging the citizens to comply with the SOPs issued to contain the coronavirus spread in the Federal capital.

