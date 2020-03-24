UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: Sarwar Welcomes PM's Relief Package For Common Man

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:16 PM

COVID-19: Sarwar welcomes PM's relief package for common man

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday welcomed the relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the common man facing economic hardships due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday welcomed the relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the common man facing economic hardships due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The minister, in a statement, appreciated the economic package especially the relaxation given to the electricity consumers, using up to 300 units, to pay their utility bills in three monthly installments, allocation of Rs 200 billion funds for the labour community and Rs 100 billion tax refund to the industrial sector.

Sarwar said the decision to reduce the prices of petroleum products by Rs 15 per liter, would provide a considerable relief to the common man.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity Man Billion Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK Govt lockdowns State for one month: AJK Prime ..

2 minutes ago

10,000 doctors, medical staff to be hired to deal ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Consulate in New York Says No Info on Infe ..

2 minutes ago

South Korean, US Leaders Discuss Fight Against Cor ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's Security Service Neutralized IS Member Ca ..

6 minutes ago

Istanbul Police Confiscate 1Mln Counterfeit Masks ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.