COVID-19; SDP working actively in relief work across Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Social Welfare Department (SDP) in collaboration with different non-governmental organizations is actively engage in relief work across the division Multan.

As many as 4997 bags of food, 1209 bags of raw material, cash Rs 565,000, gloves 1400, 1985 hand-sanitizer, 12082 face mask, 1620 hygiene kits and many others items were distributed in Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal during last 14 days.

This was stated by Divisional Coordinator SDP on COVID-19 Abdul Maalik while talking to APP, here on Sunday.

He informed that 26 registered NGOs were working on daily basis and facilitating the masses.

Social Welfare Department used to monitor relief activities on daily basis.

Similarly, the relief activities are also in progress at residential institute of social welfare including Drug Rehabilitation Centre, Old Age Home, Shelter Home and Darul Falah.

The Coordinator on COVID-19 Abdul Maalik said that it was an infectious deadly disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus which attacks on lungs of a human being.

Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus experienced mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment, he maintained. Older people and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol based rub frequently, he suggested.

Abdul Maalik added the COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it's important that you also practice respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow).

At this time, there are no specific vaccines or treatments for COVID-19. However, there are many ongoing clinical trials evaluating potential treatments, he observed.

While the COVID-19 virus spreads through person to person, the Government is taking appropriate measures for isolation of infected persons.

However a surveillance mechanism is being suggested to be adopted to stop further spreading of Coronavirus in public across the country, Coordinator on COVID-19 stated.

He suggested that "whenever an infected or suspected person is reported, cellular geo-fencing of the area should be made through cell phone record of that person e.g. calls, location history, meetings etc. Through this, we will be able to know that where the infected person went / moved and to whom he met".