COVID- 19: Second Death In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 06:00 PM

COVID- 19: Second death in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :A second death due to the COVID- 19 was confirmed in Sukkur city on Sunday.

A 60-year-old man infected with the novel coronavirus in succumbed to COVID-19, Medical Superintend (MS) Sukkur civil hospital, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani.

Ghulam Rasool Mirani, tested positive for the virus on three days earlier and died at the main city hospital of the Sukkur early on Sunday morning.

The district administration has placed strict restrictions on movement, sealing the Takar Muhalla, and advising people not to venture out of their homes.

