UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Self-isolation: Wild Boars Take Over Urban Capital In Search Of Food

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:44 PM

COVID-19 Self-isolation: Wild boars take over urban capital in search of food

The restricted human mobility, mainly due to the coronavirus spread, has encouraged wild boars to roam empty streets and roads of Islamabad apparently in search of food

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The restricted human mobility, mainly due to the coronavirus spread, has encouraged wild boars to roam empty streets and roads of Islamabad apparently in search of food.

The piles of garbage and overstuffed waste bins served as source of an abundant feast for the hogs which have taken over the city due to limited supply of food to them in their sanctuaries amid lockdown.

"Before the lockdown, a large number of wild boars in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) were relying on the food threw by the visitors on trails. Since there is no visitor on the trail amid lockdown, these hairy beasts have descended to the city to establish their colonies on the nullahs' beds," said an official of the Islamabad Wildlife Management board Sikhawat Ali while confirming the public complaints regarding the pigs' presence in the city areas.

Talking to APP, he said most of the wild boars had left the MHNP as those hogs which had already established their colonies in the park did not share their food with them, forcing the others to set up their sanctuaries in such areas where they could get food without consuming much energy.

Highlighting the positive impact of lockdown, Sikhawat said the limited supply of food to them would reduce their population by 50 per cent as their breeding was directly proportional to the availability food.

To a query, he said according to the Wildlife Ordinance 1979, the killing of wild boars was banned within the territory of MHNP.

Sikhawat said unfortunately no systematic survey had been conducted to determine the population of the hogs which usually could weigh up to 80 kilograms to 100 kilograms. However, a survey would be carried out in the next month, he added.

Meanwhile, the citizens of capital city have expressed their concern over the wild boars' visits to their streets in day-light. They called for timely removal of waste from the dumpsters, pointing out that the untimely cleansing of bins as a major source of attraction for the wild boars.

"The presence of pigs into urban areas means giving them access to our homes and gardens which is quite dangerous for our families," said a resident of G-7 Ishafq Ahmed.

Earlier, those creatures emerge from the embankments of nullahs during night but now they could be witnessed in the daylight, he added.

He urged the departments concerned to take decisive actions as they sneaked into their homes which posed serious threat to human lives.

Another wildlife expert, requesting anonymity, said the wildlife have been considering the city as wild area due to thin presence of people in streets and on roads amid lockdown.

Related Topics

Islamabad From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Approaching 85,00 ..

5 minutes ago

Health Ministry partners with Google for COVID-19 ..

5 minutes ago

Over Rs10mln worth projects approved for graveyard ..

5 minutes ago

Swiss watchmakers see exports plunge amid pandemic ..

2 minutes ago

Jeelani Institute increases capacity to test Covid ..

2 minutes ago

Oil market in turmoil as equities slump

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.