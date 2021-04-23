COVID-19: Senate secretariat to remain close till April 30

(@FahadShabbir)

All offices of the Senate Secretariat will remain close for five days, from April 26 to 30, for disinfection of its precincts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :All offices of the Senate Secretariat will remain close for five days, from April 26 to 30, for disinfection of its precincts.

The decision to this effect was taken in the wake of increasing cases of coronavirus pandemic in the country, said a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat here on Friday.

"The Secretariat shall resume its function on 3rd May, 2021, with minimum strength as per rotation policy to carry out official business. Furthermore, it is also directed to wear face masks, avoid handshake and maintain social distancing as per SOPs for COVID-19 during office hours," read the notification, a copy of which is available with APP.

"The Security as well as R&I branch shall remain functional as usual on the basis of approved roster," it added.