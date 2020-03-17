COVID-19: SFA issues preventive guidelines for restaurants' owners, workers

The Sindh Food Authority's scientific panel on Tuesday issued precautionary guidelines for the restaurant, hotels, food operators, employees and owners to prevent from Corona virus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Food Authority's scientific panel on Tuesday issued precautionary guidelines for the restaurant, hotels, food operators, employees and owners to prevent from Corona virus.

The restaurant, hotels and food operators have been advised to place the liquid soap and sanitizer at the hand-washing points of their outlets, SFA spokesman told APP.

The owners have been asked to ensure that workers at the food outlets must wash their hands, after soap application, for continuous 20 to 40 seconds.

This is particularly once they have used toilets, may have sneezed or coughed, and particularly before entering into the production area, after throwing garbage, after giving or taking cash, before and after having meal, after touching pets and animals, before and after washing white or red meat specially diets with maximum proteins.

The chefs and food operators must cover their heads and wear gloves (to dispose off the gloves after each use).

The owners would ensure that the workers keep their hands clean and nails properly cut.

The workers in case of illnesses (flu, cough, typhoid, hepatitis etc.) which transmit through food/drinks must inform their supervisors about the disease.

The counters, entrances to the outlets, food contact surfaces and to clean the cutting boards with disinfectants The SFA also instructed to cook well the dishes particularly dishes of meat and eggs.

The food operators have been asked to ensure monitoring of temperature of their staffers on daily basis and to maintain the record of same.

The masses in case of cough along with temperature have been advised to contact Sindh government's emergency numbers on 021-99204452, 021-99206565 and 0316-0111712.