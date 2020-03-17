UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: SFA Issues Preventive Guidelines For Restaurants' Owners, Workers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 06:50 PM

COVID-19: SFA issues preventive guidelines for restaurants' owners, workers

The Sindh Food Authority's scientific panel on Tuesday issued precautionary guidelines for the restaurant, hotels, food operators, employees and owners to prevent from Corona virus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Food Authority's scientific panel on Tuesday issued precautionary guidelines for the restaurant, hotels, food operators, employees and owners to prevent from Corona virus.

The restaurant, hotels and food operators have been advised to place the liquid soap and sanitizer at the hand-washing points of their outlets, SFA spokesman told APP.

The owners have been asked to ensure that workers at the food outlets must wash their hands, after soap application, for continuous 20 to 40 seconds.

This is particularly once they have used toilets, may have sneezed or coughed, and particularly before entering into the production area, after throwing garbage, after giving or taking cash, before and after having meal, after touching pets and animals, before and after washing white or red meat specially diets with maximum proteins.

The chefs and food operators must cover their heads and wear gloves (to dispose off the gloves after each use).

The owners would ensure that the workers keep their hands clean and nails properly cut.

The workers in case of illnesses (flu, cough, typhoid, hepatitis etc.) which transmit through food/drinks must inform their supervisors about the disease.

The counters, entrances to the outlets, food contact surfaces and to clean the cutting boards with disinfectants The SFA also instructed to cook well the dishes particularly dishes of meat and eggs.

The food operators have been asked to ensure monitoring of temperature of their staffers on daily basis and to maintain the record of same.

The masses in case of cough along with temperature have been advised to contact Sindh government's emergency numbers on 021-99204452, 021-99206565 and 0316-0111712.

Related Topics

Sindh Same May From Government

Recent Stories

Chohan says he is sorry if his emotions were prese ..

46 minutes ago

Masood Khan pays tribute to Kashmiri youth martyre ..

50 minutes ago

Lab to test Coronavirus patients made functional i ..

1 hour ago

Russian Stores Have No Problems With Supplies Amid ..

57 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Air War College

1 hour ago

AED100 million in programmes to support residentia ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.