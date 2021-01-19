COVID-19 show low trend in Attock

The scale of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Attock district witnessed downward trend as no new case was reported with health authorities from last couple of days

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The scale of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Attock district witnessed downward trend as no new case was reported with health authorities from last couple of days.

According to district health authorities, no case of coronavirus reported from last couple of days except two cases were reported on Saturday.

Chief executive District health authority, Dr Jawad Ellahi said that although screening of as many as 30 persons were carried out on Tuesday, 11 persons on Monday, 17 on Sunday no positive case was detected while only two persons were tested positive out of 20 persons who were tested on Saturday.

The health official said that result of only 57 persons were pending in the district.

Responding a question, he said that the tally of novel coronavirus positive patients on Tuesday was 1148. He said that the number of active patients were also reduced as there are only 65 active patients in which 64 are home isolated while one is admitted.

He said that three suspected patients were also admitted in district headquarters hospital Attock.

He said that the number of suspected cases in the district are 23, 251 while screening of as many as 26,503 persons have also been carried out so far while as many as 22,046 is tested negative so far.

He said that so far 1, 057 positive patients have recovered in the district.