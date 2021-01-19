UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Show Low Trend In Attock

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 10:08 PM

COVID-19 show low trend in Attock

The scale of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Attock district witnessed downward trend as no new case was reported with health authorities from last couple of days

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The scale of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Attock district witnessed downward trend as no new case was reported with health authorities from last couple of days.

According to district health authorities, no case of coronavirus reported from last couple of days except two cases were reported on Saturday.

Chief executive District health authority, Dr Jawad Ellahi said that although screening of as many as 30 persons were carried out on Tuesday, 11 persons on Monday, 17 on Sunday no positive case was detected while only two persons were tested positive out of 20 persons who were tested on Saturday.

The health official said that result of only 57 persons were pending in the district.

Responding a question, he said that the tally of novel coronavirus positive patients on Tuesday was 1148. He said that the number of active patients were also reduced as there are only 65 active patients in which 64 are home isolated while one is admitted.

He said that three suspected patients were also admitted in district headquarters hospital Attock.

He said that the number of suspected cases in the district are 23, 251 while screening of as many as 26,503 persons have also been carried out so far while as many as 22,046 is tested negative so far.

He said that so far 1, 057 positive patients have recovered in the district.

Related Topics

Attock Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cabinet approves tax exemption on profits gained t ..

2 minutes ago

US Sanctions Russian Vessel Fortuna Laying Pipelin ..

2 minutes ago

DCC providing facilities to children of working wo ..

2 minutes ago

Spanish Government Gives Disaster Zone Status for ..

2 minutes ago

Scrutiny committee directed to hold regular meetin ..

5 minutes ago

All applications for industrial connections to be ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.