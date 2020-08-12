COVID-19 shows downward trend in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The spike of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Attock shows a downward trend as the number of positive patients starts to decline during the last one week. The official data of the respective health authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The number of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Attock shows a downward trend as no new case was reported in the district during the last 24 hours on Wednesday, according to district health authorities. According to District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi the tally of COVID-19 positive patients in Attock remained 584 while the number of recovered patients in the district on Tuesday rose to 536. He said that the COVID-19 graph in the district shows a downward trend as no case was detected on Tuesday as well as on Monday, four on Sunday, one on Saturday, one on Friday and no case was registered on Thursday.

Mr Niazi further said that the number of suspected cases in the district is 4354 while screening of as many as 7935 persons has also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of as many as 332 suspected patients of the area is awaited while as many as 3438 persons were tested negative so far.

He said that out of 584 positive patients as many as 26 are home isolated while two other patients are under treatment at different hospitals of the district. Responding to a question, he said that as many as 536 positive patients are recovered from the virus so far.