UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Situation: 13 Dead, 1382 Infected In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

COVID-19 situation: 13 dead, 1382 infected in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 13 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,858 and 1,382 new cases emerged when 11,738 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He added that 13 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,858 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 11,738 tests were conducted against which 1,382 cases were diagnosed that constituted 11.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,917,813 samples have been tested which detected 166,033 cases, of them 88.5 percent or 146,957 patients have recovered, including 591 overnight.

The CM said that currently 16,218 patients were under treatment, of them 15,535 in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 671 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 619 patients was stated to be critical, including 74 shifted to ventilators. Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1,382 new cases, 1,091 have been detected from Karachi, of them 503 from East, 257 South, 134 Central, 86 Malir, 82 Korangi and 29 West. Hyderabad 70, Sujawal 49, Dadu 21, Thatta 18, Naushehroferoze and Ghotki 12 each, Umerkot and Jamshoro 11 each, Tando Allahyar and Mirpurkhas 10 each, Shaheed Benazirabad six, Larkana three, Matiari and Tharparkar two each, Badin, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sanghar, Sukkur and tando Mohammad Khan one each.

The Sindh Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow Standard Operating Procedures to save themselves and their families from the pandemic.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

Emirates Offers Expanded, Multi-Risk Travel Insura ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

36 minutes ago

DIB rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 32,158 new licences during fi ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.