UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Situation: 14 More Deaths, 1,389 New Cases Reported

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

COVID-19 situation: 14 more deaths, 1,389 new cases reported

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,911 and 1,389 new cases emerged when 9,072 samples were tested raising the tally to 171,595.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday.

He added that 14 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,911 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 9,072 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,389 cases that constituted 15.3 percent current detection rate which was the highest during the second wave.

He added that so far 1,961,855 tests have been conducted against which 171,595 cases were diagnosed, of them 88 per cent or 150,765 patients have recovered, including 1650 overnight.

The CM said that currently 17,919 patients were under treatment, of them 17,141 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 765 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 681 patients was stated to be critical, including 61 shifted to ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1389 new cases, 1101 have been detected from Karachi, including 483 from South, , 272 East, 122 each from Central and Korangi, 71 Malir and 31 West.

He added that Hyderabad has 63 new cases, Badin 32, Jamshoro 28, Sanghar 22, Mirpurkhas 16, Sujawal 15, Thatta, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 14 each, Naushehroferoze nine, Umerkot eight, Kambar and Larkana two each, Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar one each.

The Chief Minister urged people of the province to observe SOPs strictly.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Dadu Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB challengers overcomes PCB blasters by five run ..

17 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,252 new COVID-19 cases, 741 recove ..

26 minutes ago

Official 49th National Day celebration &quot;Seeds ..

41 minutes ago

“13th Aalmi Urdu Conference to commence in Arts ..

41 minutes ago

PCB Challengers register thrilling win over PCB Bl ..

44 minutes ago

Woman accuses Babar Azam of sexually abusing her f ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.