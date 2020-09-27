UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Situation: 6 More Patient Die, 251 Others Infect: CM Sindh

Sun 27th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that six more patients of corona-virus lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 2492 and 251 new cases emerged when 9700 samples were tested raining the tally to 136,017.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday, Murad Ali Shah said that six more patients died while struggling against corona-virus lifting the death toll to 2492 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He added that overnight 207 more patients recovered. The patients recovered so far come to 129,753 that constituted 95.4 percent recovery rate.

The CM said that 9700 tests were conducted against which 251 new cases emerged that constituted 2.6 percent detection rate.

He added that so far 139,161 tests have been conducted which detected 136,017 cases all over Sindh that came to 10 percent overall detection rate.

Shah said that currently 3772 patients were under treatment, of them 3493 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 273 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 158 patients was stated to be critical, including 19 shifted to ventilators. According to the chief minister out of 251 new cases, 185 have been detected from Karachi, including 67 from East, 52 South, 27 Central, 23 Korangi, nine Malir and seven West. Hyderabad and Badin have seven cases each, Jacobabad five, Jamshoro four, Dadu three, Larkana and Tando Allahayar two each, Ghotki, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sujawal and Sukkur have one case each.

Shah urged people of Sindh to follow SOP to protect themselves and their families.

