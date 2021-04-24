COVID-19 Situation Is Very Difficult In India "We Stand With The People Of The India In This Challenging Situation" :Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry said the COVID-19 situation was very difficult in India and Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have also expressed solidarity with the people of India. "We stand with the people of the India in this challenging situation", he added

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) : Fawad Chaudhry said the COVID-19 situation was very difficult in India and Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have also expressed solidarity with the people of India. "We stand with the people of the India in this challenging situation", he added.

He said that though almost 90 percent of our beds of oxygen facility were occupied but the expansion carried out in our health facilities during last one year has made the system coping with the prevailing situation and people should strictly follow the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Fawad Chaudhary said the restrictions on dine-in and dine-out facilities in the restaurant and hotels would be imposed and only take-away would be allowed. The government would facilitate the delivery services providers to help people in their shopping, he added.

He said complete lockdown would not be in the favor of the daily wagers and traders but keeping the wheel of economy moving was less important as compare to the precious human lives, therefore, they appealed to the masses to strictly observe the COVID-19 SOPs.

He also requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to prepare election SOPs for providing guidelines to the political parties for their election campaigns. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was facing allegations that his recent election campaign was one of the main reasons behind recent surge in COVID-19 cases in India, he noted.

Fawad Chaudhary pointed out that ulema could play a vital role for ensuring implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in congregations like Namaz-e-Taraveh and Namaz-e-Eid etc.

He said the professional journalists under a certain criteria would also be accommodated in the Prime Minister Housing Scheme, through the press clubs.

He said journalists would also be awarded Health Cards facility through a special package to enable them avail healthcare facilities for themselves and their families.

Fawad Chaudhary said they are also moving towards resolving the issues related to media advertisements, besides, payment of pending salaries of the media workers would also be raised.

He observed that the bitterness in the politics was not in the interest of the country.

The Federal Information Minister said they gave importance to the constitution and law because they considered them supreme.

To a question about the Health Card facility, he said the provinces and federal government shared 50 percent cost, each in the facility, but the Sindh government has refused for it.

Regarding a question that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has handedover two hospitals of Karachi to the Federal Government due to the issues of corruption and maladministration, he said efforts are being made to make representatives of the Federal and Sindh governments as members of the board to run the affairs of the hospitals in an efficient manner. He said better hospital would help provide improved health facilities to people,.

To another question, Fawad Chaudhry said the chief minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was also part of NCOC and he was also responsible to ensure compliance of NCOC decisions.