COVID-19 situation reviews in Bajaur, strictly follow SOPs

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Zameen Khan presided over a meeting on anti-coronavirus drives on Saturday and discussed in detail the current situation in the district

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Zameen Khan presided over a meeting on anti-coronavirus drives on Saturday and discussed in detail the current situation in the district.

Assistant Commissioner Navagai Habibullah Wazir, Inspector Shah Faisal, District Health Officer Dr. Adnan, MSDHQ Hospital Khar Dr. Aziz-ur-Rehman, DPCR Dr. Hamayat, Emergency Rescue 1122 Officer Amjad Khan, Tehsildars.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad and officers of other concerned departments also attended the meeting.

Zameen Khan reviewed the current situation of coronavirus in detail and issued instructions to the Assistant Commissioners that all measures should be taken for the prevention of coronavirus. The ADC said that especially shopkeepers should be ensured implementation of SOPs and those who did not follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government should be booked and charged with fines.