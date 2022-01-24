UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 SOPs: 62 Schools, 15 Hotels Sealed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2022 | 02:04 PM

The authorities concerned have arrested eight people over violation of Coronavirus SOPs.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2022) As many as 62 schools and 15 hotels were sealed over violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the latest reports said on Monday.

According to the details, the authorities have launched crackdown against violators of SOPs issued by the government.

The officials concerned sealed several hotels and arrested eight people.

The action was taken amid increasing cases of Coronaviruses.

On Jan 24,Pakistan reported 8 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus. The number of positive cases rose to 1,374,800. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 29,105 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 7,195 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

