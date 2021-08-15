RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan, sealed 179 shops, six snooker clubs, restaurants during last seven days and arrested 11 on violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration also imposed fines amounting to Rs 331,000 on the violators.

He informed that Traffic Police Rawalpindi and Regional Transport Authority also conducted raids at public transport and imposed fines amounting to Rs 620,600 on violation of SOPs during the period.

He said that Traffic Police checked vehicles at different points and issued challans slips besides imposing fines on the violators.

He informed that the DC had directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of coronavirus.

The DC urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against coronavirus as implementation of SOPs is inevitable to control spread of the virus.

Necessary action was also being taken against the violators, he said adding, the Delta variant is the fastest, fittest and most formidable version of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 for which special precautionary measures should be adopted by all the citizens.

He informed that the administration had launched crackdown in the entire district and action was being taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer (CTP) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal had directed the Traffic Wardens to issue challan slips to bikers, motorists and the drivers of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for not wearing face masks.

A CTP spokesman informed that CTO had directed all the circle incharges, sector incharges and traffic wardens to penalize the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) violators particularly bikers, motorists and the drivers of PSVs if passengers of PSVs found without face masks.

He said, in view of the alarming situation of coronavirus, strict action was being taken against the SOP violators.

"We will utilize all resources to protect human lives, he said adding, single biker would not be issued challan while there would be restriction for pillion riding.

It is necessary to use masks for two or more people in private vehicles, he said adding, challan would not be issued in case of one person in a private vehicle while masks would be required for all the passengers in a Public Service Vehicle.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with CTP and follow the instructions of the government and the health authorities.

It is essential for every person to follow SOPs to contain the spread of the virus, he added.

"All the citizens will have to play a role individually to prevent the virus because it is not a war of individuals but a national war, " he said.

