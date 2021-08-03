COVID-19 SOPs being observed during anti-polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign which had been kicked off in the entire district on Monday to cover more than 719,000 children below five years of age was in full swing despite a steady rise in COVID-19 cases.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal informed APP that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centres, 307 fixed centres, allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals were participating in the drive.

The CEO said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 were being followed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the drive.

She said polio drops were also being administered at 129 transit points to ensure that all children coming from outside districts be immunized.

Kanwal said that staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," she added.

Meanwhile, Incharge Anti-Polio Drive Muhammad islam informed that over 450,000 children have so far been administered the polio vaccine on the 2nd day while 719,000 children the set target of the campaign would be achieved by August 6.

