UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 SOPs Compliance Going Down In Pakistan Significantly, Reveals Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:25 AM

COVID-19 SOPs compliance going down in Pakistan significantly, reveals survey

A latest nationwide survey conducted by Ipsos Pakistan has revealed that Pakistanis despite attaining awareness about COVID-19 last month, were now not adhering to the required Standard Operating Procedures, which may worsen the situation in days ahead

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :A latest nationwide survey conducted by Ipsos Pakistan has revealed that Pakistanis despite attaining awareness about COVID-19 last month, were now not adhering to the required Standard Operating Procedures, which may worsen the situation in days ahead.

"Quite worryingly, after attaining universal awareness of COVID-19 in April, Pakistanis seem to start forgetting it. Similarly, perceived level of threat and preventive measures' compliance is going down significantly," the findings of the survey disclosed.

According to the survey, despite high awareness, only 50 per cent of Pakistanis feel concerned about the spread of virus. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emerged as a province whose population was most nervous about the pandemic.

A decline was also witnessed in the people's perception of a 'complete lockdown' across all provinces while more drop was witnessed in Sindh and Balochistan, it added.

The survey also revealed that amid coronavirus, majority of Pakistanis did not intend to buy new stuff on Eid ul Fitr. This included people mainly belonging to lower income groups and rural areas.

Some 80 per cent of the Pakistanis think that economic activity and businesses should reopen even if the virus was not fully contained which was the highest among all 15 surveyed countries.

Similarly, 80 per cent Pakistanis expect things would return back to normalcy by June and were quite optimistic that the economy would recover quickly once the lockdown was over.

However, interestingly, like other countries, majority of Pakistanis feel nervous about leaving homes when businesses re-open and travels resume.

About 80 per cent Pakistanis think COVID-19 will negatively affect their jobs or businesses but majority of Pakistanis were unlikely to learn any new skill during the lockdown period.

About 70 per cent Pakistanis believe they will be closer to family, friends and relatives as a result of COVID-19 crisis. The survey noted that 50 per cent Pakistanis were offering Taraveeh prayers at homes, and 30 per cent going to mosques.

Despite limited knowledge of precise Standard Operating Procedures for mosques, 80 per cent Pakistanis believe that the SOPs were being followed in mosques, the survey noted.

For Pakistanis local news channels and the religious places were the most reliable source of information regarding COVID-19 while 33.3 per cent Pakistanis show lack of confidence in social media platforms.

Over the past month, there is decline in confidence in social media amid fewer discussions of the topic.

Sample size of the snap poll was over 1,000 with 58 per cent from Punjab, 22 per cent from Sindh, 14 per cent from KPK, 4 per cent from Balochistan and three per cent from Azad Kashmir. Seventy per cent of the participants were male while remaining 30 per cent were female.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Social Media Male Buy Azad Jammu And Kashmir April May June Family All From Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

31 minutes ago

Lahore High Court dismisses bail petitions of thre ..

5 seconds ago

WHO to Release Brief on Inflammatory Syndrome in C ..

6 seconds ago

Two more COVID-19 patients die in Hyderabad

8 seconds ago

Notables of DG Khan,Taunsa calls on CM, join PTI

9 seconds ago

Agriculture dept takes steps to save crops from lo ..

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.