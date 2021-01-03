"COVID-19 SOPs Compliance Week" To Be Observed From 4th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration completed arrangements to observe "COVID-19 SOPs Compliance Week" in the district from January 4 to 10.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that during the week banners inscribed with messages about safety measures against coronavirus would be placed.

He added that implementation of corona SOPs would be checked in public places and transports.

In this connection, markets, bazaars, shopping malls, wedding halls, marquees, general stores,and other places would be checked and action will be taken against violators.