UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 SOPs: District Admin For Strict Monitoring Of Passenger Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:40 AM

COVID-19 SOPs: District admin for strict monitoring of passenger vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :District administration decided to ensure strict monitoring of standard operating procedure (SOPs) in public transport in order to thwart threat of rising coronavirus cases, here on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by additional deputy commissioner (Headquarter) Rana Akhlaaq Ahmed Khan, and participated by transport owners, officials of traffic police, civil defence, motor vehicle examiners and some others. It was agreed that strict inspection of vehicles would be made.

All the passengers will wear face-masks and use hand-sanitizers.

The passengers will follow social distancing at bus-stand's waiting rooms.

Similarly, to counter threat of smog in atmosphere, it was also decided to take action against the vehicles emitting smoke.

The transporters were instructed to avoid using sub-standard gas cylinders in their vehicles.

Cases will be registered against the owners in case they continue to install substandard gas cylinders. Similarly, the shopkeepers, involved in manufacturing and selling of substandard gas cylinders will also face punishment, stated ADC Rana Akhlaaq.

Assistant Commissioners and officials of civil defence were directed to launch effective campaign against illegal filling of gas cylinders.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Gas Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2020 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

10 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

10 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul Unive ..

10 hours ago

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.