UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 SOPs Must To Control Its Spread At Large Scale: Dogar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:33 PM

COVID-19 SOPs must to control its spread at large scale: Dogar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar Wednesday asked the people to adopt the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) otherwise, it could spread at a large scale across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar Wednesday asked the people to adopt the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) otherwise, it could spread at a large scale across the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was making all out efforts to curb the deadly virus as it was the responsibility of the state to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

Dogar urged the opposition to postpone its public gatherings to control the spread of coronavirus adding the government had already canceled its all political activities all over the country in the larger interest of the people and country.

The SAPM said the present government had reduced its expenditures by adopting the austerity measures, adding most of the Federal cabinet members were not taking perks and privileges like him.

Replying to a question, he said the previous governments were responsible to fragile the national economy and they had looted the national wealth ruthlessly and made massive corruption.

Dogar said the parliament was the best and supreme forum to resolve all the national issues and all political parties should sit together to bring amendments in the Constitution regarding the provincial status to the Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

He said the people of the GB had badly rejected the opposition's narrative and they had given mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as they had full confidence on the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Parliament Gilgit Baltistan All Government Cabinet Best Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID Hotspot: Health deptt recommends lockdown in ..

2 minutes ago

Shibli regrets forced resignations of media worker ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Russia finalize protocols for North-Sout ..

3 minutes ago

Wild animal populations not declining as feared: s ..

13 minutes ago

District admin imposed smart lockdown in various a ..

13 minutes ago

Iran says to impose 'severe' virus restrictions

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.