COVID-19 SOPs must to control its spread at large scale: Dogar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar Wednesday asked the people to adopt the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) otherwise, it could spread at a large scale across the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was making all out efforts to curb the deadly virus as it was the responsibility of the state to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

Dogar urged the opposition to postpone its public gatherings to control the spread of coronavirus adding the government had already canceled its all political activities all over the country in the larger interest of the people and country.

The SAPM said the present government had reduced its expenditures by adopting the austerity measures, adding most of the Federal cabinet members were not taking perks and privileges like him.

Replying to a question, he said the previous governments were responsible to fragile the national economy and they had looted the national wealth ruthlessly and made massive corruption.

Dogar said the parliament was the best and supreme forum to resolve all the national issues and all political parties should sit together to bring amendments in the Constitution regarding the provincial status to the Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

He said the people of the GB had badly rejected the opposition's narrative and they had given mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as they had full confidence on the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.