COVID-19 SOPs: Pakistan Abolishes RAT Condition For Inbound Passengers

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 09:31 PM

COVID-19 SOPs: Pakistan abolishes RAT condition for inbound passengers

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Tuesday eased the travel restrictions on inbound passengers, abolishing the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) condition for all those arriving by air and land routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Tuesday eased the travel restrictions on inbound passengers, abolishing the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) condition for all those arriving by air and land routes.

"The RAT on arrival has been abolished with effect from February 8, 2022 for inbound travelers / pedestrians (Borders Terminals) except . . .

deportees travelling without mandatory pre-boarding negative PCR (max 48 hours) and non-vaccinated pedestrians at Border Terminals," the authority said on its Twitter handle while sharing some details of the revised inbound policy.

It said pre-boarding protocols like vaccination for all inbound passengers, except exempted from mandatory vaccination and pre-boarding negative PCR (maximum 48-hour old) would be ensured.

