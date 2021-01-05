UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 SOPs: PCAA Issues Revised List Of Category A,B&C Countries

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:36 PM

COVID-19 SOPs: PCAA issues revised list of category A,B&C countries

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Tuesday issued a revised list of category A, B&C countries pertaining to international inbound travel to Pakistan in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, which would be valid from January 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Tuesday issued a revised list of category A, B&C countries pertaining to international inbound travel to Pakistan in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, which would be valid from January 6.

According to a notification issued here by the authority, international passengers coming from the 23 Category-A countries, including Australia, Cote d'lovire, China, Cuba, Fiji, Finland, Ghana, Iceland, Iraq, Madagascar, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Togo, Vietnam and Zambia, do not require COVID-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan.

Explaining the category-B, the authority said the negative COVID-19 PCR test, maximum 96 hours old, was required from the international travelers coming from the countries not specified in the Category-A list.

Currently, the PCAA said, there was no country in the Category-C list.

In this category, all the passengers arriving Pakistan would require submitting COVID-19 PCR test, maximum 96 hours old, before embarking on a travel to Pakistan, besides undergoing a mandatory RT-PCR test after landing in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Sri Lanka China Iraq Qatar Singapore Iceland Myanmar Togo South Korea Rwanda Zambia Saudi Arabia Sudan Fiji Finland Cuba Ghana Maldives Madagascar Vietnam January All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Kabul talks team in Doha as govt accuses Taliban o ..

34 seconds ago

MNA for moral, political support to suppressed Kas ..

1 minute ago

Rally held to show solidarity with Kashmiri people ..

1 minute ago

Right to self-determination Day observed

1 minute ago

Merkel to Call Cabinet Meeting on Vaccine Shortage ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan, Iran agree to expand cooperation in erad ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.