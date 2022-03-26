COVID-19 SOPs religiously acted upon in mosques during last 2 years: Noor Qadri

Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the prevention of COVID-19 religiously acted upon in mosque and worship places countrywide during the last two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the prevention of COVID-19 religiously acted upon in mosque and worship places countrywide during the last two years.

He, addressing a webinar here in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, eulogized the proactive role and discipline of Ulema and Mashaikh in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Noor Qadri said due to the pandemic, mosques and worship places were closed all over the Muslim world save Pakistan. Religious scholars of all schools of thought voluntarily followed the COVID-19 protocols in letter and spirit and extensively sensitized the people regarding this lethal viral infection, he added.

He said the government, keeping in view their previous track record, wanted to extend the radius of its cooperation and coordination with Ulema and Mashaikh to cope with other social issues like fake news, hygiene, women rights in property, cleanliness, population welfare and Islamophobia.

Taking part in the discussion, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz said the council had prepared almost 100 essays over various social issues to bring reforms in all segments of the society.

The literature would be distributed among the Ulema and Mashaikh after formulating complete guidelines, he added.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Member Mufti Ali Asghar proposed that the media persons should be provided adequate training to counter the fake news issue.

He said they should be realized about the consequences of fake news both here and hereafter.

On this occasion, the clerics hailing from all sections of the society assured their full support to the government.

During the online meeting, they condemned the sad incidents of Sialkot, Mian Channu, Sahiwal, and Peshawar and urged the government to continue taking adequate measures to overcome such issues in the future.