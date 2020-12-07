Covid-19 SOPs to be enforced strictly in Bahawalpur district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration was strictly enforcing standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent coronavirus from spreading in Bahawalpur district.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) were making field visits to ensure implementation of Covid-19 SOPs strictly.

AC Khairpur Tamewali Kamran Bukhari visited markets, shopping centres, marriage halls, hotels and wagon stand from November 30 to December 6. He sealed three shops and one marriage hall on violation of coronavirus SOPs and fine of Rs 45000 was imposed on violators.